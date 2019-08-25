Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald E. Sommerville


1941 - 2019
Ronald E. Sommerville Obituary
Ronald E. Sommerville

Poughkeepsie - Ronald E. Sommemville, 77, Poughkeepsie, passed away August 20, 2019 at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side. He was born September 6, 1941 to the late Edward Sommerville and Evelyn Fisher. Ronald was a bus driver/custodian for the Arlington Central School District for 42 years. He was the proud owner of the family business "Furniture World" which was located on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. In 1984 he married Nancy Leggio at St. Paul's Church in Poughkeepsie; who survives at home. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Ronald was a workaholic who loved the New York Mets, camping and family time.

In addition to his wife he survived by his children; Melissa Sommerville of Philmont, NY, Delores Duncan (Christopher) of MA, Sheila Sommerville of MI, Veronica Sommerville of Poughkeepsie and Lori Rhodes (Garry) of PA; step children David, Matthew, Darrin,and husband Kevin, Brian Oakley and Alicia Swartz; his sister Emma Wailigora of FL and several grand children, great grandchild, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard Sommerville and sister Mary Sommerville.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 10am-12pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840 with an inurnment to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, 92 Martin Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
