Ronald F. Bellis
Beacon - Ronald F. Bellis, 76, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on December 4, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.
The son of the late Edwin P. and Ruth E. (Stone) Bellis, he was born in Newburgh on October 25, 1943. He married Shirley L. (Berry) on December 4, 1976.
He retired from IBM after 30 years of service. He was a former member of the Barber's Eddy Gun Club, Inc. and the Hudson Valley Bluegrass Association. Ron was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and loved spending time at the lake with family and friends. Ron enjoyed music throughout the years from his band the Centuries in the 1960s to the Saw Mill River Boys in the 2000s. He shared his love of music with his family, often playing guitar with his brother and grandchildren and sing-a-longs at bluegrass festivals and camp.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Lorena (Richard Mello) of Sierra Vista, AZ, daughter, Laura (Pasquale Ciccarelli) of Middletown, daughter, Stacey (John Catlta) of Middletown, daughter, Ruth (Joseph Lay) of Sierra Vista, AZ and son, Edwin (Jun) Bellis of Fishkill; his brother, James of Beacon; several nieces and nephews; and the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Sarah Strail, Natalia Mello, Antonia Ciccarelli, Adrianna Ciccarelli, Kyle Santos, Justin Santos, Emma Bellis, Olivia Bellis, Ariana Bellis and Sofia Bellis.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Edwin.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery, 93 Union Avenue, New Windsor.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of MidHudson Regional Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019