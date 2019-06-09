|
Ronald Joseph Lorefice
Wappingers Falls - Ronald Joseph Lorefice, 64, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away Wednesday, June 5th in Holmdel, NJ with his family by his side. A native of Dutchess County, NY, he was born and raised in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Nicola and Helen Lorefice. Ron was a graduate of Dutchess Community College and retired in 2014 from IBM in East Fishkill, NY as a Facilities Architectural Engineer after 37 years of service. An avid birdwatcher, Ron loved the outdoors, as well as gardening, hiking, and camping. He was a dedicated volunteer, bringing love, service, and talents to his community with the Girl Scouts of America, the Masque & Mime Society, chaperoning many youth organizations, and opening his decorated home during the holidays for charitable causes. Ron's involvement with the Group Workcamps Foundation, Rebuilding Together - Dutchess County, and building homes throughout the Hudson Valley was a life-long passion. He was a devoted man of faith, regularly attending First Presbyterian Church of Matawan and he was wholeheartedly dedicated to his wife and daughters. Beloved husband of Lane Michele (nee: Fromm) Lorefice. Devoted father of Lindsey Lane Lorefice of Matawan, NJ and her fiancé Christopher Fiore of Astoria, NY and Leslie Michele Lorefice of Secaucus, NJ. Cherished brother of Richard Lorefice of Poughkeepsie, NY, Robert Lorefice and wife Maryellen of Harwich, MA, Laura Lorefice of Toms River, NJ and Beth LaFourcade and husband Gerard of Florida. Caring uncle of Michael Lorefice, Christine Oliveira and husband Francisco, Anne Marie Lord and husband Thomas, and Danielle LaFourcade. Ron is pre-deceased by his loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shirley J. and Richard E. Fromm. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 12:00p.m. at the Maple Knoll's Lodge in Bowdoin Park, 139 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY. Lunch will immediately be served following the service in the cabin. In honor of the countless overnight parties held there throughout our daughters' upbringing, the celebration of Ron's life will last all night into Thursday morning. There are 24 mattresses, so feel free to pack a sleeping bag and toiletries to stay over with us. We will remember the man who loved festive fun, the outdoors, and camping! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, c/o YACHT Club (Young Adult Christians Hanging Together), 883 Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747. Memories and condolence may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019