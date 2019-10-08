Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald L. DePaolo


1952 - 2019
Ronald L. DePaolo Obituary
Ronald L. DePaolo

Orlando, Fla - Ronald L. DePaolo, 66, of Orlando, Fla., passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Ocala, Fla.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on November 6, 1952, the son of Nicholas J. DePaolo and Catherine Todaro DePaolo. Ron was formerly employed by IBM. His wife, the former Michelle Cardarella, died April 13, 2016.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Scott of Hyde Park, and Alexandra Karbel (Seth), of Orlando, Fla., and 2 grandchildren, Robert and Colton. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Nicholas and Richard.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Services will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Remember
Download Now