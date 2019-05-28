Ronald Lafko



Wake Forest, NC - We mourn the passing of Ronald F. Lafko, 76, who passed peacefully into eternal life at home on May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. The son of Fred J. Lafko and Barbara (Howroyd) Lafko, Ron was a lifelong resident of Dutchess County.



On September 28, 1963 he was married to Linda Truman, who predeceased him in 2003 after nearly 40 years of marriage. Ron is survived by their three children and their spouses, Cynthia Lafko of Poughkeepsie NY, Craig A. Lafko (David) of Fredrick MD, Christine Marcello (Michael) of New Windsor NY; his grandchildren Brooke Lafko, Allison and Melissa Marcello; and his great granddaughter Addison Gadonniex. In addition he is survived by his brother Gary Lafko and his sisters Beth Garrison and Deborah Sherman as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Dennis Lafko. Several years after Linda's death, Ron married Barbara Jensen of Wappingers Falls, who also predeceased him.



Raised to believe that family came first, Ron worked in the various enterprises begun by his father. A man of diverse talents Ron wore many hats in those businesses, primarily in construction, sitework and development. He was the glue that held operations together, the man who took care of the daily details necessary to run a successful business. Well known in his local community, Ron was a life member of the Sports Museum of Dutchess County for 25 years, serving on the Board of Trustees for 10 years and as the Chairman of the Mr. Average Bowler Tournaments that were held each year.



Calling hours will be held at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, Wednesday May 29th from 6 to 9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10am, with entombment to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Ron will be sadly missed by his family and they wish to honor his memory by supporting the organization he held dear. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Sports Museum of Dutchess County, c/o S. McSween, Treasurer, 3 Sherwood Dr. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 28, 2019