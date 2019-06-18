|
|
Ronald Leight
Salem, NY - Ronald W. Leight, of Salem, NY, died at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was 67 years old.
Born on January 27, 1952 in Mahopac, NY, son of Carol (Johnson) Leight of Holmes, NY and the late Perry J. Leight. Ronald graduated from Pawling High School and attended many courses of study at schools in the Adirondack area. He served in the Army during the 1970's at West Point as a reservist.
Ronald was a corrections officer at the Greenhaven Correctional Facility in Stormville, NY, as well as, varias corrections facilities around upper New York State and later a security guard, as well as, and many security related positions throughout New York State.
Ronald enjoyed bingo and softball and was an avid Yankees fan.
Ronald is survived by his life partner Stephanie Wall of Salem, NY, her children Tristan and Keavah, his two daughters, Theresa Rubino of Wingdale, NY and Georgie Perry Leight of Salem, NY. Also his two granddaughters, Adrianna and Annalisa Rubino.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Patterson, NY. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8pm. www.dwyerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 18, 2019