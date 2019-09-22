Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY
Beacon - Ronald William Miller, 62, from Beacon, passed away after a brief courageous battle with cancer on September 20, 2019.

In December 2018, Ronnie retired as a Postal Carrier after 35 years of service. He loved gardening, taking his dog Gracey for walks, and decorating their home for the holidays. Ronnie was also a big Giants and Mets Fan.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lori (Slater); his daughter, Renee; son, Sean; and two grandchildren, Brandon and Adrianna. He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda Snyder and Marilyn Santini; his brother, Robert Miller; and his sisters-in-law, Cheryl Blanks and Kim Slater; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Edward and Richard.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Interment will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla.

For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
