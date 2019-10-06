Services
1932 - 2019
EAST FISHKILL - Ronald Peter Mombello, 87, passed away at home in Hopewell Junction on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Son of the late Dr. Peter and Lee (DiBugno) Mombello, he was born in New York City on August 12, 1932. After attending the Salisbury School in Connecticut, he went on to earn a B.A. from Hobart College in 1953, where he was active in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later received an M.B.A. from Indiana University. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1957.

He resided in Laguna Beach, CA for many years, where he worked as a Junior High School teacher. He wrote for several television programs including "Hollywood Squares" and "I Love Lucy". Ronald relocated to New York, where he became an acting coach and author of several books such as "The Martial Artist as a Work of Art" and "Inspired: The Autobiography of an American Actor". He also shared his interest in cinema as a movie critic for the Southern Dutchess News, as he provided commentary in the newspaper's review columns, "On The Aisle" and more recently "On The Couch".

Ronald was dedicated to Sigma Chi throughout his entire life, and for many years served as the fraternity's Grand Praetor. He was also dedicated to the conservation of wildlife, especially wolves.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Gary E. Mombello of Northford, CT; as well as his niece and nephews in addition to many grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Wolf Conservation Center, P.O. Box 421, South Salem, NY 10590 (www.nywolf.org) or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
