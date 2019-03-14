Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Highland - Ronald "Money" Monroe, 64, passed away March 9, 2019. He was born August 4, 1954 to the late Perry and Betty Mae Monroe. After graduating college, he got his CDL license and was employed by Pepsi and Frito Lay. In 1991 he married Sandra Monroe, who predeceased him. He loved sports, traveling and was very physically active.

Survivors include his children India (Robert) Stubbs and Ronald Monroe Jr.; siblings Pastor Ruth Faircloth and husband Bishop Max Faircloth Sr, Brenda Monroe, Gina (Elliot) Boone and Terry Jerome Monroe Sr.

He is predeceased by two brothers; Anthony and Perry Jr.

Calling hour will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10-11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, 845-452-1840, with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
