Ronald Moran
Columbia, CT - Ronald G. Moran, 82, of Columbia, CT and formerly Poughkeepsie, died peacefully on October 21, 2019 in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by angels and the prayers of his family. He loved his family with all of his heart and enjoyed spending time with them, telling jokes and making everyone laugh. His quick wit and sharp mind were with him until the end. He enjoyed sports and will be remembered for his love of the Yankees and Giants. He was predeceased by his parents John and Bertha Moran and his brother John Moran. He leaves his beloved family, ex-wife Vinnie Moran, children Linda Brennan & husband Ed, Stephen Moran & wife Laureen, & Timothy Moran, brother Daryl Moran, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren to carry on his memory. His legacy will live on in each one of them. May the sun shine warm upon your face...until we meet again.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019