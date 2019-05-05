|
Ronald Rhynders, Sr
Red Hook - Ronald L. Rhynders, Sr., 81, a longtime resident of Red Hook, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 while visiting his sister in Tennessee.
Born on May 22, 1937, in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Lewis and Dorothy (O'Brien) Rhynders. Ron married Nancy L. Lasher on October 26, 1968 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Hook, NY. Nancy predeceased him on February 3, 2001.
Ron served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Harris Smith Post #524 American Legion in Tivoli, NY.
Ron was well known for is cooking abilities, working for many years with his family at "The Clam Bar" at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck. He passed on his cooking and fabrication skills to his son Ron and his business partner Mike Burnett at Smokin' Yankee BBQ. He was the first one to lend a hand to any and all who needed his help.
He worked for many years as a Correctional Officer at Hudson Correctional Facility in Hudson, NY. He started his career as a plumber at the Hudson River State Psychiatric Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY and served as a foreman for the Town of Red Hook Highway Department. Most recently, he worked as a security guard at Columbia Greene Community College in Hudson.
Active in his community, Ron was a life member of the Red Hook Fire Company, member of the Red Hook-Rhinebeck Lodge 2022 BPOE, Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons in Red Hook, and the Red Hook Boat Club.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Barbara) L. Rhynders, Jr. of Red Hook, NY, Brian E. Pitcher of Elizaville, NY, and Douglas (Doreen) W. Pitcher of Red Hook, NY; a sister, Diane (George) G. Cole of Tennessee; his grandchildren, Diana Pitcher, Derek Pitcher, and Shannon Rhynders; his companion Susan Hicks of Red Hook; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends.
In addition to his wife, a sister, Betty Lou Coon, and a brother, Richard J. Rhynders predecease him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. Harris Smith Post #524 will conduct services at 6:45 pm and Red Hook Fire Company will conduct their service at 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Red Hook Fire Company, PO Box 100, Red Hook, NY 12571 or to For Kids.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019