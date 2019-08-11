|
Ronald Richard Munson
Houston, TX - Ronald Richard Munson was born on September 30, 1955 in Rhinebeck, New York to Clarence and Charlotte Maier Munson. He grew up in Hopewell Junction, New York before moving to Houston, Texas in 1977. He married Angela Bristol in Houston, Texas, on July 18, 1977. They have enjoyed 42 years of marriage in Katy, raising their three daughters and watching their grandchildren grow up.
Ron passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Houston at the age of 63. His brother William precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Angela Bristol Munson; and daughters, Rachel Carter, and her husband Dustin; Lauren Whitaker, and her husband Brian; and Sarah Cooke, and her husband Phillip; grandchildren, Shelby and Dylan Carter, Addison and Hudson Whitaker, and Lane and Cameron Cooke; parents, Clarence and Charlotte Munson; siblings, Wendy Schuler and her husband Norm, and Robert "Bob" Munson and his wife Min. He has multiple family members and a host of friends from all over the country that loved him dearly.
Aside from his family, riding and racing dirt bikes was the reason for his existence. He was well known in the Texas vintage dirt bike community for his passion for motorcycles, whether it was riding, racing, or collecting all things motorcycle related. He loved being at a track with all of his friends, and was always eager to mentor new riders so they too would enjoy the sport as he did. He was an aggressive rider, but could also bench-race with the best of them! The motorcycle community will not be the same without "Big Money", "Barney", "PopPop", the "Merry Miler", or any of the other nicknames he was known by.
Ron lived life well, and enjoyed simple times with his family. He liked a good meal, telling his daughters jokes, watching his grandchildren play, rescuing turtles from the road, helping anyone in need, giving history lessons, or engaging in political discussions. You were always sure to find him with a twinkle in his eye and a rapid-fire one-liner. There are few people in this world capable of matching his quick wit.
Services celebrating Ron's life will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, Texas with Rev. Mark Kimbrough officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, always help a friend in need. That is what Ron would have done.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019