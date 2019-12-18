|
|
Ronald Rockefeller Holtzman
Hyde Park - Ronald Rockefeller Holtzman, 88, a lifelong area resident of Hyde Park, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie.
Born on January 19, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Gwendolyn Temple (nee Rockefeller). Ron attended Arlington High School and graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in 1948. He was a 1987 retiree from IBM, Poughkeepsie.
Ron took great pride in serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War and was a member of the Hyde Park American Legion Post #1303 for fifty-six years.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing softball with the Poughkeepsie Seniors. Ron served as a volunteer fireman for the Staatsburg Volunteer Fire Department, and also volunteered his time with the Veterans Hospital at Castle Point, the men's Kairos Prison Ministries, and Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church, Hyde Park where he devoted many selfless hours.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Teresa Ellmyer, of New Jersey; brother, Robert Holtzman, of Hyde Park; step-son, David Craft, and his wife, Laurie, of Staatsburg; step-daughter, Lorraine Craft, of Hyde Park; seven grandchildren: Daniel Ellmyer and his wife, Stefanie, Steven Ellmyer and his wife, Melissa, Matthew Ellmyer and his wife, Courtney, Stephanie BowerCraft and her husband, Sam, Aaron Craft and his wife, Meghan, Zachariah Craft, and Krissy Valiente and her husband, Miguel; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Roberta Price, and her husband, Richard; nephews, Mark Holtzman and his wife, Tricia, and Scott Holtzman; and his cousin, Paul Rockefeller.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of forty-seven years, Joyce Elaine Holtzman; son, Kenneth Holtzman; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Holtzman and Marilyn Waith; and stepfather, William G. Temple.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, December 21st at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services with military honors will take place at 4 Pm during the visitation. Rev. Chris Boyd will officiate.
In keeping with his wishes, private cremation will follow, and burial of his ashes will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Ron's family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019