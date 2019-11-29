|
|
Ronald Saul
Red Hook - Ronald Henry Saul, 64, of Red Hook, New York, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home.
Born on October 8, 1955, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Herta Adele (Starken) Saul (now aged 98) and the late John Saul. Ronald grew up in Kerhonkson, New York, and attended Rondout Valley Schools, where he was valedictorian of his high school class. He was an accomplished concert pianist; his mother was his first teacher. His aptitude for computer science was inspired by his father, who constructed mainframe computers for IBM. Ronald received a full scholarship through the Watson Memorial Scholarship Program and studied music and mathematics as an undergraduate at Northwestern University. He received a Master of Music and Mathematics degree at Ohio State University, Columbus. He advanced to graduate computer studies and employment at Carnegie Mellon. Ronald worked at NASA in Silicon Valley and helped develop the artificial intelligence programs used in the Cassini mission to Saturn. More recently, he was a Senior Tax Advisor at H&R Block. Ronald was an avid college football fan.
Ronald married Patricia Ann Rogers Weber on April 18, 1998, in Mohegan Lake. She predeceased him in 2014. In addition to his loving mother, Ronald is survived by his siblings, John Saul of Carthage, NC, and Karen Cinquemani of Red Hook, NY, and his stepchildren, Kathryn Moore of Clayton, NC, and Michael Weber of Poughquag, NY, as well as four step-grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, and extended family, colleagues, and friends.
Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Ronald's mother would appreciate contributions in his name to a charity dedicated to the defeat of cancer. Ronald's family wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers, Colleen Peterson and Vanessa Coughlin, and all the good people at Hudson Valley Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019