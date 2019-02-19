Ronald Timmons



Pleasant Valley - Ronald Howard Timmons, 73, formerly of Hopewell Junction and Ossining, died on February 18, 2019.



Born in White Plains on August 14, 1945, he was the son of Howard James and Dorothy (Gunita) Timmons. Ron proudly served our country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had been employed as a Field Technician for IBM, East Fishkill. He was a member of the VFW and the Steamtown National Historic Site and Museum in Scranton, PA. In addition to trains, he also loved gardening. More than anything he loved his grandchildren and traveled often to Texas to visit with them.



Ron is survived by his children, Sean Timmons and his wife Jennifer of Houston, TX, Thomas Timmons of Rome, and Melissa Timmons of Pleasant Valley; his grandchildren, Lillie, Noah and Jack; his siblings, Jimmy Timmons of Cold Spring and Nancy Sherwood of Hyde Park; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Timmons.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 11:30am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary