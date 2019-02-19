Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Timmons


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Timmons Obituary
Ronald Timmons

Pleasant Valley - Ronald Howard Timmons, 73, formerly of Hopewell Junction and Ossining, died on February 18, 2019.

Born in White Plains on August 14, 1945, he was the son of Howard James and Dorothy (Gunita) Timmons. Ron proudly served our country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had been employed as a Field Technician for IBM, East Fishkill. He was a member of the VFW and the Steamtown National Historic Site and Museum in Scranton, PA. In addition to trains, he also loved gardening. More than anything he loved his grandchildren and traveled often to Texas to visit with them.

Ron is survived by his children, Sean Timmons and his wife Jennifer of Houston, TX, Thomas Timmons of Rome, and Melissa Timmons of Pleasant Valley; his grandchildren, Lillie, Noah and Jack; his siblings, Jimmy Timmons of Cold Spring and Nancy Sherwood of Hyde Park; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Timmons.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 11:30am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now