Roosevelt Johnson Jr.
Roosevelt Johnson, Jr.

VERBANK - Roosevelt ("Roe") Johnson, Jr., 81, of Verbank, NY, died peacefully at home on August 29, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by his adoring family. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Vera, cherished daughter, Deborah and beloved grandson, Jeremiah, precious daughter, Hope, sister, Barbara, sister-in-law, Vela, and cousin, Emanuel, along with a host of extended family members and friends. A longtime resident of Dutchess County, Roe worked as a social worker for many years at Greer Woodycrest in Millbrook, and later for the Dutchess County Department of Mental Hygiene and the Dutchess County Jail. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Cremation services are under the direction of Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The Johnson family would like to specially thank his longtime primary care physician, Dr. Michael Gerringer, and Roe's wonderful hospice caregivers, Kristen, Lee and Vito for their compassionate dedication to his care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or to a child abuse prevention organization of your choice.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Millbrook
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
