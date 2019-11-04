|
|
Rory John Guerrero
Pittsford - October 9, 2019 - November 1, 2019. Rory John Guerrero passed away peacefully at home in Pittsford, NY on Friday, November 1, 2019. Although short, Rory's purpose on earth was mighty, and it's safe to say the impact he made in just 3 short weeks was enormous.
Rory is survived by his parents, Luke and Whitney (Prior) Guerrero and sister, Gemma of Pittsford, NY; paternal grandparents, Frank and Marie (Gilsenan) Guerrero of Hopewell Junction, NY; maternal grandparents, Michael Prior and Jill Marshall of Portland, ME; uncles and aunts, Chris and Lauren (Guerrero) Hernandez of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Abbey Prior of Portland, ME; cousins, Eily Hernandez and Wyatt Hutchins; and maternal great-grandmother, Joan (Webber) Marshall of Farmington, ME.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 11 AM at Church of the Transfiguration, 50 W Bloomfield Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534. The courtesy of no flowers is requested. Memorial donations in Rory's memory may be made to the Golisano Children's Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 300 East River Road, Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or to the family's organization: thepinkzebraclub.com. To share a memory of Rory or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019