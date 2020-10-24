Rosa Ann McCullough-Coston
Milton, NY - Rosa Ann McCullough-Coston, 83 of Milton, NY, previously of Staatsburg, NY for 51 years passed away on October 20, 2020 at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 14, 1937 in Weewahitchka, FL to the late Willie D. McCullough and Mabel Stiggins. Rosa attended Carver Jr. High School in Los Angeles, CA, Tivoli High School in Defuniak Springs, FL. and went to Dutchess Community College for Nursing. On July 29, 1956, in Defuniak Springs FL she married Willie D. Coston Jr. enjoyed 60 years of marriage and together for 65. Mr. Coston predeceased her on November 24, 2016.
Rosa owned and operated Blossom Painters and Decorators in Staatsburg, NY for over 20 years, retiring in 2008. She was previously a supervisor for the Pius XII Holy Cross Girls Cottage in Rhinecliff, NY, manager for the girls home for Pius XII Holy Cross in Poughkeepsie, NY as well as the Astor Home, Baptist Home, Hyde Park Nursing Home and Astor Head Start Program. She worked for the Dutchess County Board of Elections for a couple of years and became an ordained evangelist of the Pentecostal faith. Religion was first and foremost. She loved her family. She hosted so many family gatherings and opened her heart and home, enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children; Sandy L. Turner, Larry Coston, Willie Coston III, Frederick Coston, Lawonda Coston, Geneo Coston, Tonie Coston, Elizabeth Coston-Hall and Billie Goodman; siblings; Polly McCullough, Eileen Barnes, Wesley McCullough, William McCullough and Melissa Lloyd; 28 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grand Children; aunt Rosa Harris; in-laws, Cathy Griffin, Tony Coston, Charles and Vicky Coston, Joe and Lynn Coston, Gregory and Bobbie Coston and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Avery Coston, sisters; Mary Marie McCullough, Willie Jean Blackman; brothers; King David McCullough, Willie McCollough Jr. and Johnny Barnes.
Visitation is Monday October 26, 2020, 11am to 12pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. Burial to follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org