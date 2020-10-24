1/1
Rosa Ann McCullough-Coston
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Ann McCullough-Coston

Milton, NY - Rosa Ann McCullough-Coston, 83 of Milton, NY, previously of Staatsburg, NY for 51 years passed away on October 20, 2020 at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 14, 1937 in Weewahitchka, FL to the late Willie D. McCullough and Mabel Stiggins. Rosa attended Carver Jr. High School in Los Angeles, CA, Tivoli High School in Defuniak Springs, FL. and went to Dutchess Community College for Nursing. On July 29, 1956, in Defuniak Springs FL she married Willie D. Coston Jr. enjoyed 60 years of marriage and together for 65. Mr. Coston predeceased her on November 24, 2016.

Rosa owned and operated Blossom Painters and Decorators in Staatsburg, NY for over 20 years, retiring in 2008. She was previously a supervisor for the Pius XII Holy Cross Girls Cottage in Rhinecliff, NY, manager for the girls home for Pius XII Holy Cross in Poughkeepsie, NY as well as the Astor Home, Baptist Home, Hyde Park Nursing Home and Astor Head Start Program. She worked for the Dutchess County Board of Elections for a couple of years and became an ordained evangelist of the Pentecostal faith. Religion was first and foremost. She loved her family. She hosted so many family gatherings and opened her heart and home, enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Sandy L. Turner, Larry Coston, Willie Coston III, Frederick Coston, Lawonda Coston, Geneo Coston, Tonie Coston, Elizabeth Coston-Hall and Billie Goodman; siblings; Polly McCullough, Eileen Barnes, Wesley McCullough, William McCullough and Melissa Lloyd; 28 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grand Children; aunt Rosa Harris; in-laws, Cathy Griffin, Tony Coston, Charles and Vicky Coston, Joe and Lynn Coston, Gregory and Bobbie Coston and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Avery Coston, sisters; Mary Marie McCullough, Willie Jean Blackman; brothers; King David McCullough, Willie McCollough Jr. and Johnny Barnes.

Visitation is Monday October 26, 2020, 11am to 12pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. Burial to follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved