Rosa Maria Diana



Fishkill - Rosa Maria Diana, 81, an area resident for 23 years and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully on May 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Italy on July 15, 1937, she was the daughter of Michael and Serafina (Frieri) Schiavone. She was the owner and operator of Diana's Deli in the Bronx. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Her family was very important to her, and she cherished spending time with them.



On July 6, 1958 in the Bronx, Rosa married Giuseppe Diana who survives at home. They were happily married for 61 years. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Sara and Anthony Monaco of Fishkill, Michael Diana of Wappingers Falls, Maria and David Cordoni of Hopewell Junction, and Josephine and David Cerasi of Mapleshade, NJ; her grandchildren, Joseph and Caitlin Monaco, Sara and Timmy Donovan, Anthony Monaco and Annabel, Melissa and Tom Rosselli; her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Tessa; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Susan Schiavone. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Denise Diana; and her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Josephine Schiavone.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 9:45am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church followed by entombment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the or the . Please visit Rosa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 23, 2019