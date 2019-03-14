Rosalee Thompson



FISHKILL - On Friday, March 15, 2019, we will gather to celebrate the life of Rosalee Thompson, a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and longtime resident of the Hudson Valley.



Mrs. Thompson was born on February 24, 1922 in Summerville, South Carolina. She was the eldest of 5 sisters and brothers, and upon the death of her own mother, helped her father to raise her younger siblings.



She worked and lived in Charleston, SC until 1962, when she moved north to New York City in order to provide more opportunities for her two daughters. She lived in the Bronx until 1996, when she migrated to Dutchess County, where she remained until her passing on March 8, 2019.



Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by: Joseph Thompson, Idella Gordon, AJ Thompson, Nathan Thompson, Virginia Graves, Sadie Lorrick and Julia Thompson. She is survived by: daughters, Former Beacon City Councilwoman Eleanor Thompson and Vera Thompson, of Hopewell Junction; granddaughter, Dr. Jaishree Ellis and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Bobby and Jimmy Ellis of Houston, TX.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 from 10-11 am at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service at 11am will be held at the funeral home followed by entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019