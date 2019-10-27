|
Rosalie Percesepe, 93, daughter of Federico & Flora DeFrancesco, child of God, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed into new life in Christ on October 27, 2019.
She was born in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of Italian immigrants who came to America with little but their dreams and a strong faith in God. Not yet twenty, she met the love of her life, Arnold R. Percesepe. Appropriately enough, they met in church, not long after Arnold returned from the great war. Two years later, they were married in the Evangelical Methodist Church of our Savior in the Park Hill neighborhood in Yonkers, a Methodist mission church offering two services, one in Italian, one in English. This amazing church offered a true sense of community for a small group of Italian Protestants. It was this church whose prayers and support saw the young couple through times of enormous difficulty and unbearable sadness, when their eldest son, Thomas Arnold, died in 1957. Her beloved daughter Jeanne died in 2008. She is survived by her three loving sons, Gary John (Resea Burns) of White Plains, Robert Thomas (Debra) of Southport, NC, and Douglas Arnold (Mary) of Poughkeepsie. She adored her grandchildren, Jae Marie & Vinny, Ashton, Justin, Daniel, & Mitchell, and Philip & Matthew. Her great-grandchildren were a special source of delight: Gavin & Zachary, and Liam. She was pre-deceased by her two brothers, Vincent and Ronald; she was proud to be their "big sister," and took pride in their upbringing.
Rosalie Percesepe will be remembered for her luminous alabaster skin, her great beauty and charm, her lovely soprano singing voice, her fierce devotion to her family and friends, and her abiding faith in God. Like her savior Jesus, having loved her own in this world, she loved us clear through to the end. The quiet beauty of her death matched the goodness of her life. She taught us well: All of us go down to the dust, yet even at the grave we make our song: Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at the Fishkill Baptist Church, 107 Route 82, Fishkill followed by interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson.
Please visit Rosalie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019