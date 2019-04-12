|
Rosaline O'Neill
Wappingers Falls - Rosaline O'Neill died peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. She was 79.
Daughter of the late Bartley and Elizabeth Connelly Hyland, she was born November 14, 1939 in Cavan, Ireland.
She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick O'Neill on July 14, 2015. Rosaline was proud to own and operate The Killygarry Shop in Wappingers Falls. She also enjoyed crafts.
Survivors include children, Keith O'Neill and his partner, Laura Murphy, Fiona O'Neill, and Alana O'Neill; her grandson, Reilly O'Neill; her brothers, Brendon and Liam Hyland; her sisters, Betty Peake and Geraldine Johnston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Karen; and her brothers, Sean and Michael Hyland.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Joseph's Church, 141 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 209 Truman Avenue in Yonkers.
To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 12, 2019