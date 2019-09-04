|
|
Rosaline "Loula" Sialmas
Dutchess Junction - Rosaline "Loula" Sialmas passed away on September 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
Loula was born on October 16, 1932 in Granitsa, Greece to Chrysanthe and John Gianopoulos. She came to the United States in 1951 with her brother, Mike and settled in West Virginia. Loula later married her husband, George on February 20, 1955 and moved to New York. She made her home in Dutchess Junction. She became a United States citizen in 1957.
Loula had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart. She was loved by all who knew her. Loula loved to bake and would make hundreds of cookies each year for the Greek Festivals, first in Poughkeepsie and later in Newburgh.
She was predeceased by her beloved son, Nicholas Sialmas; her brother, Mike Gianopoulis; her sister, Koula and brother-in-law, Christos Pavlos.
She is survived by her husband, George Sialmas; daughters, Christina and son-in-law, Erick Mercado and Georgia Patchen and beloved grandson, Michael; sister, Eleni and brother-in-law, John Anemelos; sisters-in-law Soula Gianopoulos, Marianthi and Stamatios Soultanis; nieces, Eleni Soultanis and husband, Joel Diaz, Vaso and Elias Kolovos; nephews, Jimmy and Kelly Gianopoulos, Phillip and Jackee Gianopoulos, John and Marge Gianopoulos, John and Donna Pavlos, Nick and Eleni Anemelos, Chris and Kitty Anemelos, Spiro and Aleka Pavlos, Nikos and Myrto Sialmas; brothers-in-law, Kostas and Lukia Sialmas, Vasili Sialmas; cousin, Bill Filippou and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon with the Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Avenue, Newburgh. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill.
Memorial donations in memory of Loula may be made to either St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 2004, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
