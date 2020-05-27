|
|
Rose Adrienne Colden
Stormville - Rose Adrienne Colden, 87, a lifelong area resident, died on March 17, 2020 at Wingate at Dutchess.
Born on February 25, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, Rose was the daughter of Joseph and Marion I. (Thompson) Goggins.
Rose was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Sr. Choir Member. She worked at Schatz Federal Bearing, Hopewell Medical Group and IBM Food Service. She loved spending time caring for her parents, brothers, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Fred Colden and his wife Vivian of Danbury, CT and Robin Colden and his wife Karen of Palm Bay, FL; her grandchildren, Patrick, Denzel and Mychal Colden; several nieces and nephews; and her adopted sister and best friend, Beatrice Johnson. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis (Pete) Goggins and his wife Ruth; her brother, Ronald Goggins; her brother, Eugene Goggins; and her brother, Joseph Goggins, Jr.
Private services will be held at Hopewell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. 10 South Green Haven Road, PO Box 122, Stormville, NY 12582. Please visit Rose's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020