Rose Aquino
Beacon - Rose Aquino, 96, died at the Wingate at Beacon on February 13, 2020.
Born on January 23, 1924 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Atillio and Lucia (Ferraris) Nasi. On April 15, 1944 in Manhattan, she married Joseph Aquino who predeceased her on December 14, 2000.
Rose was very active with the churches she attended throughout her life including Beacon Assembly, Fishkill Church of the Nazarene, and most recently Faith Assembly, and served as a board member, taught bible studies, Sunday school, and vacation bible school. She also volunteered at the Fishkill Health Center for over 20 years.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Paul and Beth Aquino of Tampa, FL and Joseph and Kathy Aquino of Mamaroneck; her daughter-in-law, Joan Aquino of Stamford,CT; her sister, Eleanor Hunt of Winder, GA; and her grandchildren, Josh Aquino and his wife Annie, Joseph Aquino, Ryan Aquino, and Erin Aquino. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her son, John Aquino, her twin sister, Mary Pomarico, and her brothers, Cesare "Chic" Nasi and Mario Nasi, who died during the D Day Operation.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 21st from 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Please visit Rose's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020