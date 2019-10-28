|
Rose Bo
Lagrangeville - Rose T. Bo, 96, an area resident since 1970 and formerly of the Bronx, died on October 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in New York City on September 19, 1923, she was the daughter of Antonio and Felice Aromando. Rose was a seamstress, working in the garment industry in New York City and Poughkeepsie. She was a parishioner of St. Denis Church and she enjoyed sewing doll clothes for her granddaughters.
On October 9, 1949 in New York City, Rose married the love of her life, Stefano Bo, who survives at home. She is also survived by her sons and their wives, Christopher and June Bo, and Peter and Ivette Bo; her granddaughters, Carrie Wilburn, Jennifer Bo, Stephanie Bo, Kimberly Bo, Nicole Bo, Michelle Bo and Amanda Bo; and her great-grandsons, Michael Wilburn and Michael Bo.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10:30am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Rose's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019