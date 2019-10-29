|
|
Rose E. Clarkson
Pawling - Rose E. Clarkson, a long-time resident of Pawling, NY passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home at the age of 91.
Born in Port Byron, NY on May 9, 1928, she was the daughter of Chester and Grace (Bounds) Long. Rose graduated from Pawling High School in 1946 and married Roger Clarkson in Pawling on May 23, 1948; he predeceases her.
Rose was the Pawling Town Clerk for twenty-five years, during which time she served as Chairperson of the Dutchess County Town Clerks Association, and she was a member of the Pawling United Methodist Church. During her retirement, she volunteered for the Pawling Chamber of Commerce and the Pawling Resource Center.
She is survived by her two sons, Roger Clarkson of Norwich, NY and Keith (Terry) Clarkson of Pawling and her two daughters, Susan (Fred "Ted") McMillen of Pawling and Nancy (F. Leonard "Lenny") Turner of Thornton, NH; seven grandchildren, Heather Clarkson, Matthew McMillen, Justin Turner, Kathryn O'Connor, Michael Mitchell, Samantha Haun, and Cody Clarkson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, October 30th 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. A funeral service will be conducted at Christ Church of Quaker Hill, Pawling Thursday at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Pawling Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to the Pawling Resource Center, P.O. Box 331, Pawling, NY 12564.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019