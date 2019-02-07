Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Longobardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Longobardo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Longobardo Obituary
Rose Longobardo

Fishkill - Rose A. Longobardo, a Fishkill resident since 1972 and formerly of the Bronx, returned to God on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was 91.

Daughter of the late Saverio and Antoinette (Liguori) Bove, she was born in Ozone Park on April 25, 1927.

Rose worked as a retail associate for many local businesses such as the A & P, Luckey Platt Department Store, Dollar Tree, and Sam's Club, where for many years she worked as a food demonstrator. She retired in 2007. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, in Fishkill, and frequently visited the Fishkill Senior Center. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On December 21, 1946, she married John G. Longobardo in the Bronx. Rose was predeceased by her husband in 1994.

Survivors include her daughter, Annette Castaldi & her husband Ralph of Hopewell Junction; her son, Armond Longobardo & his wife Lorraine of Pompano Beach, FL; her daughter, Catherine Michelin & her husband Robert of Fishkill; her son, Saverio Longobardo & his wife Tammy of Mooresville, NC; her grandchildren, Ralph Castaldi & his wife Janine, William Castaldi & his wife Jeannine, Lisa McCloskey & her husband Craig, Lea Domestico & her husband Greg, Vincent Aversano & his wife Kristy, Jennifer Longobardo, John Longobardo & his wife Kristin, Michelle Longobardo, Lisa Hall & her husband Craig, Robert Michelin & his wife Joy, and Saverio Longobardo; her great-grandchildren, Julia, Eugenio, Antonia, Dominic, Anthony, Thomas, Gianna, Luca, Brayden, Kaia, Cory, and Sara; her sister, Millie Somma; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was also predeceased by her daughter, Rose Aversano, in 1998; as well as two brothers, Felice Bove and Vincent Bove.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

For directions and online tributes, please visit Rose's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now