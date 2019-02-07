Rose Longobardo



Fishkill - Rose A. Longobardo, a Fishkill resident since 1972 and formerly of the Bronx, returned to God on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was 91.



Daughter of the late Saverio and Antoinette (Liguori) Bove, she was born in Ozone Park on April 25, 1927.



Rose worked as a retail associate for many local businesses such as the A & P, Luckey Platt Department Store, Dollar Tree, and Sam's Club, where for many years she worked as a food demonstrator. She retired in 2007. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, in Fishkill, and frequently visited the Fishkill Senior Center. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



On December 21, 1946, she married John G. Longobardo in the Bronx. Rose was predeceased by her husband in 1994.



Survivors include her daughter, Annette Castaldi & her husband Ralph of Hopewell Junction; her son, Armond Longobardo & his wife Lorraine of Pompano Beach, FL; her daughter, Catherine Michelin & her husband Robert of Fishkill; her son, Saverio Longobardo & his wife Tammy of Mooresville, NC; her grandchildren, Ralph Castaldi & his wife Janine, William Castaldi & his wife Jeannine, Lisa McCloskey & her husband Craig, Lea Domestico & her husband Greg, Vincent Aversano & his wife Kristy, Jennifer Longobardo, John Longobardo & his wife Kristin, Michelle Longobardo, Lisa Hall & her husband Craig, Robert Michelin & his wife Joy, and Saverio Longobardo; her great-grandchildren, Julia, Eugenio, Antonia, Dominic, Anthony, Thomas, Gianna, Luca, Brayden, Kaia, Cory, and Sara; her sister, Millie Somma; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was also predeceased by her daughter, Rose Aversano, in 1998; as well as two brothers, Felice Bove and Vincent Bove.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 7, 2019