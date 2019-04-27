|
Rose M. Kardas
Poughkeepsie - Town of Poughkeepsie - Rose M. Kardas, 89, passed away at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born December 15, 1929 in Poughkeepsie to Giuseppe and Maria (Paolino) Contursi. She lived in Poughkeepsie all her life and graduated from Mt. Carmel School. She was very proud of attaining her GED.
On April 24, 1949, she married her "PITA", the love of her life, Leonard Kardas, celebrating 70 years of marriage together the day before she died.
She worked at the Countess Mara necktie factory after her marriage, followed by food service work at Nativity-St. Joseph School, The Poughkeepsie Day School and St. Francis Hospital. After her retirement she volunteered for many years in the St. Francis Hospital gift shop.
Rose and Len had 2 children Anna Kardas Otten, who passed away in 2016, and Stanley L. Kardas.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Leonard, son, Stanley Kardas and his wife, Karen Kardas, son-in-law, Peter Otten, four loving and devoted grandchildren, Eric Kardas and his wife Kirsten Egerstrom, Sara Koval and her husband George, Amanda Fisher and her husband Jeremy, and Kathryn Kardas, two great grandchildren, William and Dylan Koval and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend, AnnaMae Tkazyik. Rose was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Stephen and Louis Contursi, and sisters, Margaret Contursi and Caroline Panessa.
Nonnie will always be remembered for her warm smile and wonderful sense of humor. She taught us how to curse in Italian but have it sound like a prayer. Her grand holiday meals at Christmas and Easter are family traditions that will never be forgotten.
Her family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring medical staff at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital ICU.
Calling hours will be held at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY on Sunday, April 28th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Monday, April 29th. at 11:30 am, followed by an entombment at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 27, 2019