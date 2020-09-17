Rose M. Perry Risimini, 102, of Highland, NY, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center, Highland, NY. Born on May 8, 1918, she was the daughter of Michael and Theresa DeCicco Misasi.
On September 24, 1939, she married James L. Perry in Glasco, NY. "Jim" pre-deceased her on December 7, 1977. Rose joined a bereavement group where she made many friends and it was through this group that she met her second husband, Anthony Risimini, 6 years after Jim's passing. "Tony" and Rose were married on April 12, 1986 and as the second marriage for both, it was amazing that they were together for nearly 33 years. Tony pre-deceased her on November 18, 2017 at the age of 100.
Rose worked part-time at Niki-Lu Fashions in Poughkeepsie, NY while her sons were in school and then took a job at IBM, Fishkill, NY and retired from there in 1983.
Rose was an amazingly strong woman, physically, mentally and emotionally. She had also been a very strong woman of faith. These qualities have helped her reach the amazing age of 102 with the ability to enjoy her days to the flare she always had.
Left to mourn her loss are her children, James Perry, of Cartersville, GA; Richard Perry (Toni Ann) of Highland, NY; grandchildren: Cheryl Wornell, Jamie Sanchez (Jon), Louis Perry (Brittany), Nicole Shaw (Rick), Dina Perry and Rocky Perry; great-grandchildren: Brandon Wornell, Julia Wornell, Louis Perry, Alice Perry, Ricky Shaw and Julia Shaw; sisters and brother: Lil Knapp, Frank Misasi, Geri Crowder, Jean Crowley, Janet Shanley (Paul); many, and all special, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by sisters and brothers: Joseph Misasi, Mary Sottile, Josephine Palumbo, Michael Missasi, Julia Contini and Theresa Mauro.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided the last year and half of her life and Carol for looking in on her; Marion of Marion's Salon, who helped keep Rose looking her best for the last 30 plus years; Cathy, who continued to visit her on Sundays to bring her Communion and Kerri, who looked out for Rose even though Rose was no longer in her care.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral services will take place Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10am at Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie, NY.