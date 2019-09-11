|
Rose Marie Piccininni
Bronx - Rose Marie Piccininni, 72, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Throgs Neck Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Rose Marie's health had declined during the past year, and she has now entered into her much deserved Eternal Rest.
Rose Marie was born in the Bronx, NY on Sept. 9th 1946, the daughter of the late Saverio (Sam) Piccininni and Rose Piccininni. She is survived by her twin brother, John Piccininni and his wife, Remy, of Portland, Oregon; her younger brother, Vincent and his wife, Helen, of Hopewell Junction, NY; her niece Eva, her nephews Christopher and Richard, and many cousins.
Rose Marie had received a B.A in English from Hunter College in NYC, and spent most of her career in the Publishing industry. She lived in Washington D.C. for 15 years, and worked primarily for the American Chemical Society. Later after moving back to New York, Rose Marie worked another 5 years in NYC, most of which was spent working for John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
There are no calling hours, but there will be a Graveside Service at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, on Sept. 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Balsamo Funeral Home.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019