Services
Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home
15 Church Street
Carmel, NY 10512
845- 225-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Piccininni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Piccininni


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Piccininni Obituary
Rose Marie Piccininni

Bronx - Rose Marie Piccininni, 72, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Throgs Neck Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Rose Marie's health had declined during the past year, and she has now entered into her much deserved Eternal Rest.

Rose Marie was born in the Bronx, NY on Sept. 9th 1946, the daughter of the late Saverio (Sam) Piccininni and Rose Piccininni. She is survived by her twin brother, John Piccininni and his wife, Remy, of Portland, Oregon; her younger brother, Vincent and his wife, Helen, of Hopewell Junction, NY; her niece Eva, her nephews Christopher and Richard, and many cousins.

Rose Marie had received a B.A in English from Hunter College in NYC, and spent most of her career in the Publishing industry. She lived in Washington D.C. for 15 years, and worked primarily for the American Chemical Society. Later after moving back to New York, Rose Marie worked another 5 years in NYC, most of which was spent working for John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

There are no calling hours, but there will be a Graveside Service at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, on Sept. 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Balsamo Funeral Home.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now