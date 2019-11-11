|
|
Rose Mary Burr
Poughkeepsie - Rose Mary Sicolo Primiano Burr, 88 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. She was born in Highland, November 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria C. Sforza Sicolo.
Rose Mary graduated from Highland High School. On March 20, 1976 she married Robert R. Burr, who predeceased her on March 20, 2019.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Clarence, Frank and Rocco Sicolo, her sisters, Mary McCarthy and Antoinette Vitale, sisters-in-law, Rachel and Marie Sicolo, brother-in-law, Thomas McCarthy.
She retired in 2001, after working as a bookkeeper for various area businesses throughout her career, including Smith Bros. Cough Drops, Southern Dutchess Nursing Home and the law firm of Wolfson, Greller, Egitto and Klein. Rose Mary was proud of her service in the United States Marine Corps. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, reading, shopping and traveling. She loved her family trips to Wildwood, NJ, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, Florida and Las Vegas, and always looked forward to eating lobster!
Rose Mary is survived by her sons Nicholas Primiano (Linda), Dennis Primiano (Marian), Alec Primiano, and daughter, Donna Primiano-Masten (Stephen); sisterin-law, Carol Silvernale, brother-in-law, Vincent Vitale, fourteen grandchildren: Austin (Angela), Kyla (Evan), Nicole (Christopher), Michelle (Charles), Dennis Jr. (Erika), Elizabeth, Rachel, Anthony, Trevor (Elise), Sean (Amanda), Ariel, Aidan, Alyssa and Emily; eight great-grandchildren: Mason, Ruby, Joni, Elliot Christine, Elise, Raegan, Alex, and Hailey, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hudson Valley Senior Residence, Kingston and Benedictine Hospitals, Tenbrouck Commons and Northern Dutchess Hospital for their care in her final days. The kindness shown to our mother will be long remembered and forever appreciated.
Friends and family may visit at Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY, Saturday, November 16, 12 pm - 2 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rose Mary's name to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019