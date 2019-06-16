|
|
Rose Tompkins
West Palm Beach - Rose Tompkins of West Palm Beach, Florida formerly of Cold Spring passed away on June 12, 2019 at Wellington Regional Medical Center. She was 98.
Born on July 17, 1920 in Cold Spring to the late Francis and Concetta Vitanza Gallio.
Rose was a member of St. John's Senior Citizens in Beacon, St. Rocco Ladies Auxiliary in Beacon and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5491 in Mahopac.
She is survived by her Loving Daughter Jennie ( Jean ) Banick and her husband Paul, Cherished grandchildren Howard Anthony Banick, and David Michael Banick and his wife Dawn, Loving Great Grandchildren Jessica Lynn Banick, Brady Michael Banick and Bailey Madison Banick, Loving Great-Great Grandchildren Annella, Abby and Noah, Her Dear Brother Francis Gallio and his wife Barbara.
Rose was predeceased by her husband Howard Tompkins in 1978, her grandson Paul Banick, Siblings Salvatore, Joseph and Edward Gallio, Helen Kastuk, Catherine Sloat, Esther McKeel, Taglia ( Peggy) Chiarella. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Cold Spring with burial to follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations in Rose's name to or to a .
For Rose's guestbook please visit www.clintonfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019