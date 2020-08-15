Roseann M. Reinig
Wappingers, New York - Roseann M. Reinig 73 of Wappingers Falls, New York passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Lutheran Care.
Born in the Bronx, Roseann was the daughter of Vito and Annette Darmiento Anzano.
Roseann was a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School and she also attended Hunter College.
On October 26, 1969 in Mount Vernon Roseann married William J. Reinig, he survives at home.
Roseann has been a local resident since 1986, previously from the Bronx. She worked locally at Shop Rite as a cashier and at OTB and New York Telephone Company.
Roseann loved to read, crochet, travel and the Casino's, but the most important thing was Roseann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Roseann is survived by her husband William, her two sons William A. Reinig of Wappingers, Christopher M. Reinig and his wife Darlene of Newburgh, her daughter Tara Neglia and her husband Paul of Poughkeepsie, her three grandchildren Vincent, Jenna, Brianna, sisters Marie and Linda and her brothers Vincent and Angelo.
Calling Hours will be Monday August 17, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services will be held 10am Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Putnam, NY.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 33 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.