1/27/1957 - 5/6/2013

Oh her 6th Anniversary in Heaven



They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason, will change the way I feel. For no-one knows the heartache, that lies behind my smile. No-one knows how many times, I have broken down and cried. I want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.

I love you and miss you so very much

Love Kathy XXOO
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 6, 2019
