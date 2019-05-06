|
|
In Loving Memory Of:
RoseEmma DiLorenzo
1/27/1957 - 5/6/2013
Oh her 6th Anniversary in Heaven
They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason, will change the way I feel. For no-one knows the heartache, that lies behind my smile. No-one knows how many times, I have broken down and cried. I want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.
I love you and miss you so very much
Love Kathy XXOO
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 6, 2019