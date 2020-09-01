Rosemarie Becchetti Vacca
Poughkeepsie, New York - Rosemarie Becchetti Vacca - On August 29th, 2020, Rosemarie Ann Becchetti Vacca, 94, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed through death to life. She was born on April 6, 1926 in Poughkeepsie to Anne and Anthony Becchetti.
She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1944 and went on to attend Bard College. She later graduated completing the Study of Voice at The Juilliard School of Music in 1949 and performed at Radio City Music Hall.
She married Rocco 'Rocky' Frank Vacca on September 10, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie.
She was a life long resident of Poughkeepsie. Sang with The Hudson Valley Opera Theatre. She was a Song Leader and directed the Choir at Holy Trinity Church.
As part of her professional career, she was a member of the New York Singing Teachers Association, taught voice to many students privately at her home for many years before she retired. She also taught voice at Mount Saint Mary's College in Newburgh.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Rocky. She is survived by her son Richard Frank Vacca and daughter in-law Diana Chirico-Vacca of Hyde Park, her son John Rocco Vacca of Poughkeepsie, her son Robert Francis Vacca and Daughter in-law Patti Wilkins-Vacca of Poughkeepsie and her youngest son and primary caregiver Anthony Becchetti Vacca who resides at home. She is also survived by her Grandchildren, Janine Garrison and Shannon Vacca, Great Grandchildren, Nunzio and Mateo Garrison, all of Poughkeepsie. She is also survived by her sister, Anita Dingee of Tuscan AZ, her nephew and Godchild, Nicholas Drakides of Manhattan and her niece Eileen Rose of Highland Park, Il.
Rosemarie's family would like to thank all of her many caregivers over the years, especially Tammy and Vanessa.
Visitation will be 4-8pm, Friday September 4, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Saturday, September 5th at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will be immediately following at St. Peter's Cemetery.
If you wish to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
.