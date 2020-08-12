Rosemarie Katherine Amodeo McCabe
Poughkeepsie - Rosemarie (Mimi) McCabe, 91, a lifelong Poughkeepsie resident passed away peacefully on August 8th at home with her family by her side.
Born March 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Vincent D. and Agatha (Liggera) Amodeo.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, Mimi will be dearly missed and fondly remembered for her beauty, grace and elegance. An accomplished artist, pianist, singer and ballroom dancer, Mimi instilled a love for the cultural arts in her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed figure skating, speed skating, skiing, travel, art, antiquing and fashion. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and the Barbizon School of Modeling (5th Ave., NYC), her early career included Runway Model and Dental Assistant in Manhattan and Poughkeepsie. Mimi enjoyed a lifetime of art, music and fashion. She was a private art instructor, enthusiastic choral member and core advocate for the formation of the McCann Center Ice Rink, Poughkeepsie; and an avid volunteer in The Palm Beaches, FL where she spent many winters. Mimi will forever be adored for her impromptu visits at her children's business establishments to the delight of all.
Rosemarie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. McCabe (1981) and her sister Linda Amodeo (2018).
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Susan), Jeffry, Diane and Maria; her grandchildren, Joseph Clinton McCabe, MD (Burlington, MA), William Curtis McCabe (Nashville, TN) and Sarah Catherine McCabe (Los Angeles, CA); her siblings, Mario Amodeo, Richard Amodeo and Maria (McNiff) Kirkland, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice and all of Mimi's caregivers for their compassionate care and loving friendship throughout her illness appropriately known as "the long goodbye." Rest in Peace Our Beloved Mimi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemarie's name to the charity of your choice
