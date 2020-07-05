1/
Rosemarie (Rosie) Vergilio
Arlington, VA - Rosemarie (Rosie) Vergilio, 59, of Arlington, VA, succumbed to untreatable cancer on July 2nd; she had been fortunate to be a long-term survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma. Rosie held graduate degrees from Indiana and Syracuse universities, and her professional career in performing arts management spanned positions at the Mann Center, the Bethel Woods Center, Carmel's Center for the Performing Arts, and The Washington Ballet. She was a voracious reader and loved all aspects of food and food preparation, the creative arts, and spending time with family members, who will forever miss her presence, her strength, and her sense of humor. Private funeral arrangements will be held in Newton, MA. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
