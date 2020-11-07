Rosemarie "Rosie" Watson
Poughkeepsie - Rosemarie "Rosie" Watson, 54, a lifelong area resident, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born in Poughkeepsie on February 5, 1966 she was the daughter of the late William Boland Sr. and Mary Boughton Boland.
At the age of three, she was crowned "Little Miss Wheaton Park" in Poughkeepsie.
On October 14, 1989, at the United Methodist Church of Wappingers Falls, Rosie married the love of her life Martin Watson. Mr. Watson survives at home.
She worked at J.D. Johnson in Poughkeepsie.
Rosie enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking for her family and friends, and going to the casino. She had a love for being outdoors and hosting family parties.
Rosie was one of those people that got along with everyone. From the first time you met her, you would love the person she was, and her positive energy. She had a smile that would light up any room she walked into. She loved to make people laugh; she did not even have to try. That was just the type of person she was.
With her beautiful smile and outgoing personality, she was always the life of the party at every event she attended. She was the type of woman who put everyone else before herself, not because she had to, but because she wanted to.
She devoted her life to her family, especially her husband, her two sons, and her dog, Eowyn. She did not have a mean bone in her body, she was nice to everyone she met. She will forever be known for her unconditional love, making time for everyone, and the ability to bring everyone together.
Her beautiful smile and her warm heart will live on with us forever. If you missed out on the "Rosie experience", that is very sad, because it was a wonderful ride.
"She was just so very Rosie !"
Along with her parents, Rosie was also predeceased by her in-laws, Malcolm and Veronica Watson; sister, Josephine Boland Mankes; and nephews, Elijah Levine and Nicholas Mankes.
She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey and Nicholas Watson, and Marissa Eckert; ten siblings, Edward Farley and wife, Linda, Lorraine Farley Johnson, Joseph Farley Sr., and wife, Ellen, Jim Farley, Gary Mankes Sr., William "Buddy" Boland Jr. , Mark Boland and wife, Ivana, David Watson and wife, Lucy, and Julie Watson Levine and husband, Craig.
Nieces and nephews include Brenda Johnson, Joseph Farley Jr. and wife, Kristi, Timothy Farley, Melissa Knapp, Joelle Farley Jobson and husband, Tyler, Gary Mankes Jr., Joseph Boland, Cory Mankes, Marissa Boland, Christopher Mankes, Allyson Watson Brunette and husband, Jon, DJ Stoughton, Tina Watson, Rebekah Levine Davis and husband, Hans, Christopher Watson, Eliana Levine, Jonathon Watson, and Elesha Levine.
Great nieces and nephews include Ashley Fasone, Troy Farley, Michael Johnson, Tiffany Fasone, Elijah Kellerhouse, Colin Kellerhouse, Zoey Stoughton, and Naomi Davis.
She is also survived by great-great nieces and nephews, Autumn Fasone and Bryson Mankes.
In keeping with Rosie's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, November 14th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Masks will be required and COVID protocols will be followed. Be prepared for longer than average wait times.
In lieu of flowers, Rosie's family respectfully request memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org
)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.