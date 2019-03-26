Rosemary E. Kozlowski



Salt Point - Rosemary E. Kozlowski, passed away at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 62. Born on September 19, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Evelyn M. Russell Bennett. On November 19, 1977 she married the love of her life, David A. Kozlowski, Sr. in Poughkeepsie, NY; he predeceased her on January 14, 2019. Rosemary was employed by the A&P Supermarket in Pleasant Valley as a Cashier Supervisor. She loved helping people, creating blankets and photo albums, she was known to be very crafty. To her family and friends she will forever be remembered as a loving, caring wife, mother and "Nanny" to her sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Rosemary is survived by her son David A. Kozlowski, Jr. of Salt Point, NY, and her daughters Dawn Kozlowski of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kim Kozlowski of Poughkeepsie, NY, Bobi Jo Kozlowski-Rieker of Kerhonkson, NY, and Kristine Lemus of North Carolina. Also surviving are her three brothers Wayne Bennett and fiancé, Rebecca Campbell of Germantown, NY , Ralph Bennett and wife Tammy of California, and Robert Bennett of Hyde Park, NY, as well as her three sisters Dixie Lyn Franklin of Poplarville, Mississippi, Yvonne Shade of Arizona, and Sheila Folster of Poughkeepsie, NY. Rosemary was predeceased by a brother, John Bennett. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Being a member of the Salt Point Fire Department, their membership will conduct a service for Rosemary at 6:30pm in the funeral home during the visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 , at 10:00am in St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019