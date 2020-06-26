Rosemary Orsi Holden
1922 - 2020
Rosemary Orsi Holden

Wapppingers Falls - Rosemary Orsi Holden died Monday June 22 at her home in Wappingers Falls, NY, following a stroke several weeks prior. She was 97.

Born in New York City in 1922, the oldest of four children, she developed a love of nature while spending summers at a relative's farm in Pine Plains, NY, the town where she met her future husband, Roger. As an adult she spent many hours gardening and bird-watching. She was a passionate reader and had a fondness for the arts, especially the theater, which she attended as often as she could with her sister, Mary. Rosemary was herself artistic in her younger years.

Prior to moving to Wappingers Falls she lived for fifty years in the same house in northern New Jersey, and before that had spent a number of years living in England, which she loved; but she always thought of herself as a New Yorker and never lost her fondness for the city in which she was born.

She is survived by two younger sisters, her three children, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Viewing is Sunday June 28th, from 11am to 1pm at Peck and Peck Funeral Home, 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name, please visit Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org/donate/memory. Notification can be made to Angela Holden, 18 Namoth Rd, Wappingers, NY. 12590




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
