Rosemary Steinberg



EAST FISHKILL - Rosemary Steinberg, 67, an East Fishkill resident for almost five decades, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.



Born on March 29, 1951 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of James Scott and the late Sarah (Kelleher) Scott. Rosemary graduated from Dutchess Community College and Western Connecticut State University receiving degrees in accounting and nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at Westchester Medical Center and New York Medical College. She then continued her career as a Clinical Research Scientist at Boehringer-Ingelheim until her retirement in 2016.



Rosemary enjoyed going on cruises and spending time with her family.



Rosemary is survived by her husband, Ira Steinberg; her father, James Scott; her children and their spouses, Alison Schukal, James and Luba Schukal, Lauren and Ricky Rowland; her grandchildren, Cheyenne and Maxwell; her brother and his wife, Michael and Marylin Scott, and their children, Joe and Anna. In addition to her mother, she was also predeceased by her first husband, John Schukal.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.



