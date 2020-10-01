Rosette Tarricone Uniacke
Poughkeepsie -
Rosette Tarricone Uniacke, 91, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Years of health challenges never diminished her determination or dimmed the intelligence, glamour, and sophistication admired by all who knew her.
Born October 29, 1928, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, she studied languages at Brooklyn College and traveled the world for a dozen years as executive assistant to Roger Corbetta of Corbetta Construction. In 1961 she married John Uniacke, whom she met at Corbetta, and moved to Poughkeepsie.
After many years happily focused on motherhood, she began working as an administrative secretary in the philosophy department at Vassar College in 1980 and stayed until her retirement in 1996. Her multitude of friends and colleagues remember her as a Renaissance woman, able to converse in five languages, cook excellent meals and entertain as the consummate hostess, tailor clothing to fit, and remove every kind of stain using household products no one else would have thought of.
She leaves her daughters, Nanciellen of New York City and MaryKay Pullaro and husband, Raymond, of Red Hook; grandchildren Ray Pullaro Jr., John Pullaro, Katrina Spina, Michael Yamen and David Yamen; seven great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a wide array of much-loved friends. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 1984, daughter Nancy Yamen in 2012, and her brothers Louis and Michael Tarricone.
Her family is especially grateful to Dorcus Chikoto, whose kindness and excellent care allowed Rosette to remain at home in her final years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Literacy Connections of the Hudson Valley Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of the Rosary Chapel later in the week.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com