Roslyn G. Ashley



Poughkeepsie - Roslyn Gilda Ashley (nee Keshlansky) died on March 31, 2019 at the age of 75. Born on September 9, 1943, daughter of the late Rebecca and Sydney Keshlansky. Roz will be remembered for her passionate group of women friends, some of them whom she had known since her childhood in Miami Beach, Florida, as well as "the Kappas"; her passionate dialogues about politics, books and movies; her passion for shopping; and her passionate, open family (which always included friends). Born in Brooklyn, NY, she married Daniel Ashley, a young man she had known since they met in synagogue choir, at age eighteen; they remained married until her death after. for fifty-six years. In the 1970's and beyond, she was an active part of "the Women's Movement," taking part in consciousness-raising groups and playing a leadership role in the region's Planned Parenthood. At the same time, after being a stay-at-home mom to her son and daughter for ten years, she went back to school and received her Master's in Social Work from Adelphi University in 1980, and shortly thereafter built a private counseling practice which she maintained until almost the week before her passing, saying that her relationships with her clients gave her so much joy. Nothing would make Roz happier than a day having her nails done by Colleen, a long read of an historical novel, dinner with Dan and "Aunt" Carol Ann, followed by some MSNBC.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Daniel; her son Mark Ashley and daughter-in-law Traci Ashley and four grandchildren, Devon, Joshua, Brandon and Cory; her daughter Hannah Ashley and her partner Eleanor Brown, and four grandchildren, Mayana, Sophie, Maxwell and River; her sister Diane Blumson and her husband Sarr and their children Andrew and his partner Charlotte and their son Michael, her sister-in-law Annette Linder and her husband Fred and her daughter Elise and their children Ian and Gavin, and many, many family and friends.



A service will be held at Temple Beth El at 118 S. Grand Avenue in Poughkeepsie at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 3, followed by a burial at Temple Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roz's honor to cancer research. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm.G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019