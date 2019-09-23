|
Rossie Kym Taylor Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Rossie Kym Taylor Jr. born November 19, 1972 passed away peacefully on Sabbath September 14, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born and raised in Poughkeepsie, NY and educated in the City of Poughkeepsie School District.
In loving care he leaves behind, his Loving mother, Sharon Regina Evans and wonderful father Rossie Kym Tayolor Sr.; Rossie J's 3 amazing children his son, Raquan and his two daughters, Keira "Say Say" and Nakyra affectionately know as "Baby"; their mother, Georgia Barnes; 2 adorable granddaughters, Arriah and Sahara their mother, Channel; special friend, Amelia all of Poughkeepsie NY and his Godmother, Carla Richardson of Virginia and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Mr. Taylor will repose 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY, Bishop John McNeill Evans, eulogist, Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-3894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 23, 2019