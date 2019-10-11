|
|
Roy Bohack
Beacon, New York - Roy Bohack 64 of Beacon passed away at home on October 10, 2019.
Roy was born in Yonkers, New York on January 21, 1955, he was the son of Vincent Joseph and Agnes O'Toole Bohack.
Roy was a local resident for the last 15 years previously from Hastings on the Hudson.
Roy was a Court Officer for the New York State Courts. He worked in White Plains transfering to Poughkeepsie retiring in 2010.
Roy liked to ride his Harley and loved boating.
Roy is survived by his brother and sister in-law Robert V. and Rose Ann Bohack of Poughkeepsie, his nephews Michael Bohack and his wife Kara of Little River South Carolina, Richard Bohack and his girl friend Ami Scibner of Poughkeepsie and his three great grandchildren Kyle, Raegan and Jake.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
A Graveside service will be held Wednesday 11am at Ferncliff Cemetery 280 Secor Road Hartsdale, New York 10530
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019