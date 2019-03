Roy E. Dunham



Poughkeepsie - Roy E. Dunham, 95, a long-time resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY; formerly of New Paltz and Marlboro, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital with family by his side.



Born on July 13, 1923, Mr. Dunham was one of ten children born to the late Raymond and Anna Schoonmaker Dunham of Gardiner and New Paltz, NY.



He was a graduate of New Paltz Central High School, Class of 1942 ("The Class with Class"). In November of 1942 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His basic training was at Paris Island, NC. He was a graduate of the US Naval School of Ordinance at Memphis, Tenn. He served in the Pacific Theatre of War and was honorably discharged from active duty on November 20, 1945 at US Naval Base, Bainbridge, Maryland with the rank of Tech Sargent. He served in the US Marine inactive reserves from 1946-1962; receiving an honorable discharge.



On July 21, 1946, he married the love of his life Helen M. Lester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Gladys Chesser Lester at the Methodist Church of Marlboro, NY. Where they established residence.



After moving to Poughkeepsie, Mr. Dunham was employed by DeLaval Separator Company prior to joining the IBM Corporation at their Poughkeepsie facility. He retired from IBM in 1986 as a Purchasing Manager, Corporate Component Procurement, General Technology Division.



Upon his retirement, he and his wife, Helen, spent their winters at Boynton Beach, FL and the remainder of the year in the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY.



He was a member of the Reformed Church of Poughkeepsie, NY where he served as Deacon, Elder and Church master. He served as Cub Scout Master, Troop #4 which was sponsored by the Reformed Church. He was a past member of the New Paltz Volunteer Fire Company and currently is a member of the Huguenot Historical Society of New Paltz, NY. He was a 69 year member of the Poughkeepsie Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, 3rd Degree.



Mr. Dunham is survived by two sons; Roy C. Dunham and his wife Barbara of Venice, FL and Wayne B. Dunham and his wife Jean of Charlotte, NC one daughter, Cheryl D. Dunham Venuto and her husband Ed of Hyde Park, NY and one brother Lloyd I. Dunham of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by five granddaughters; Carrie Mayeux and her husband Landry of Olympia, WA; Laura Dunham of Charlotte, NC; Audrey Gold and her husband Kienan of Huntersville, NC; Emily Jordan and her husband Dave of West Kingston, RI and Elizabeth Buttermore and her husband Nate of Dedham, MA and one step-grandaughter, Lisa Venuto and her partner John Pasqualicchio. He is also survived by 6 step great-grandchildren; Gianna Pasqualicchio, John Passqualicchio, Maeve Pasqualicchio, Maura Pasqualicchio, Nicholas Kraiza and Stephen Kraiza. He also has 6 great-grandchildren; Nolan Buttermore, William Buttermore, Julia Jordan, Zoey Jordan and Baby Jordan [due April '19] and Jameson Gold. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased in 2003 by his beloved wife Helen of 57 years; four brothers: Harry of Ghent, NY; Walter of West Islip, NY; Lester of Highland, NY; Clyde of New Paltz, NY four sisters Margaret Decker of Walden, NY; Lena Markle of Kerhonkson, NY, Isabelle Hasbrouck of New Paltz, NY and Laura Ellsworth of Kingston, NY and one grandson Ryan Crawford Dunham of South Windsor, CT



There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Foundation, 37 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to the Dutch Reformed Church Organ Fund, 70 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601.



The family would like to express grateful thanks to Arlington Paramedics, the staff of Vassar Brothers Hospital Emergency Room, ICU and 6th Floor Neurosciences Department, HealthHQuest Supportive Care Medicine Team and Hudson Valley Hospice for their excellent care and support of the family in this difficult time.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of William G. Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019