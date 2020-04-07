|
|
Roy F. Johnson Sr.
Hyde Park - Roy F. Johnson Sr., 72, of Hyde Pak and previously of Staatsburg, NY passed away on April 1, 2020 in Rhinebeck, NY. Roy was born on November 7, 1947 in Stoney Creek, VA to the late John F. Johnson Sr. and Golena Johnson. Roy attended college, was a General Contractor in Poughkeepsie, NY for 45 years retiring in 2015. On May 3, 1969 in NY, NY he married Adriana Knowles and their love lasting 50 years and 11 months.
At an early age, Roy expressed a deep love and respect for his creator; Jehovah God. He was of the Jehovah Witness faith and enjoyed sharing bible truths with others.
Survivors include his wife; Adriana, children; Roy F. (Giovante), Andrea N. (Nicki), Michael V. (Rebecca), William A. (Lonnie), and Jamel H. (Mookie), siblings; Valetia (Nate), Alphonso (Sharrane), Gregory Sr., Johnny (Cece), Archie, Donnel Sr. (Duck), grandchildren; Janae, Alijah, and Jaylynn, great-grandchildren; Alena and Amir, an aunt, with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws.
Roy was predeceased by siblings and in laws; Valarie L. Johnson, Mickel D. Johnson, Lowdenser V. (Buck) Johnson, Veronica Lane Murphy, William and Cora Knowles, Errol and Miriam.
A special acknowledgement to all the medical staff who aided in Roy's care, especially the Renaissance 1st floor team, NDH Dr. Wilson, Dr. Koryak and Maritza Carter. Along with our spiritual family for the abundance of continued support.
Due to the COVID-19 services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc, 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020