Roy Watson Jr.
Litchfield, CT - Feb. 22, 1947 - Jan. 5, 2020
Roy's greatest loves in life was his wife, Sherrie Hayes-Watson, his two children and his three stepchildren. He was a sensitive, loving husband and an incredible father, who took the time to truly listen and love all of his children.
Roy was born in Torrington, CT, to the late Roy and Theresa Watson. Roy was always proud to say he was the oldest of 13 children! At the age of 17, Roy joined the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he served as a guard on the Berlin Wall.
Some of Roy's favorite pastimes were fishing, traveling, history, picnics, weddings, the beach, the mountains, good restaurants and country music. Some of the simplest things in life made Roy the happiest.
Roy leaves his wife and best friend, Sherrie Hayes-Watson; his two children, Rhonda Watson Ward and her husband, Michael, and Roy's son, Roy Watson III. He leaves his three stepchildren, Ryan Hennessy and his live-in companion, Heather, Katie Hennessy and Michael Valentine.
Roy leaves a brother, Ronnie and his wife, Audrey, his brother, Al and wife, Nancy, his brother, Tommy and wife, Caroline, his brother, Larry and wife, Tammy, his brother, Ed and wife, Donna, his brother, Timmy and wife, Michelle, and his brother, Richie and wife, Melissa.
Roy leaves his sister, Wendy, and her husband, Don, his sister, Jackie and husband, Jimmy, his sister, Theresa, and her husband, Otto, his sister, Kathy and her live-in companion, Rick. Roy was predeceased by his sister, Patty.
Roy also leaves six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 651, Litchfield, CT 06759.
Calling hours will be held from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Thurston Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Road, Litchfield. The time and date for the graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Barkhamsted, Conn., followed by a dinner at the adjoining church will be announced in March in the newspaper and on Facebook.
"Roy may be gone from our sight but never gone from our hearts. His great laugh and smile will remain with us forever."
Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020