Roy Watson, Jr.



February 22, 1947 ~ January 5, 2020



A graveside service will be held for Roy at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist church, located on 93 East River Road in Pleasant Valley Connecticut 06063. The service will take place on Saturday September 12 at 5pm. Since the service is outside there will be 40 seats available, bring your chair if you like.









